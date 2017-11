× Aurora police officer arrested, accused of DUI in Denver

DENVER — An Aurora police officer was arrested on drunken driving charges.

Lt. Leland Silver was arrested in the early morning of October 16 at West Colfax Avenue and Bannock Street in Denver. He’s accused of driving under the influence and careless driving the summons and complaint document says.

The Aurora Police Department said he is on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.