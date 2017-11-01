× Breakin’ Convention

Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Sadler’s Wells proudly announce the Colorado artists joining the lineup for the critically acclaimed international hip hop dance theatre festival Breakin’ Convention at The Buell Theatre, November 4-5. Breakin’ Convention is included as a signature event to kick off Denver Arts Week. Tickets are on sale now at Denvercenter.org/BreakinConvention.

What: Breakin Convention and 303 Jam

When: November 4 & 5

Where: Buell Theatre

Cost: the 303 Jam is FREE tickets to the paid performances start at $20