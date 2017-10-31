Wind, a big issue Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wind gusts topped 82mph Tuesday evening on Berthoud Pass and strong wind gusts like that may be measured in a number of areas overnight and during the day Wednesday.

Denver will feel the wind increase overnight but the windiest period will likely be through the afternoon. Those closer to the mountains, like Boulder and Castle Rock, will have strong wind gusts overnight and throughout the day Wednesday.

Commuters, beware!

Here's an animation showing the wind speeds (wind gusts will be much stronger than these numbers) through 6pm Wednesday:

With the wind will be a warm-up into the 70s for much of the metro area, however, considering the strength of the wind you may not feel as warm as the numbers will indicate.

Lighter wind will return, for most areas, Thursday and Friday.