Video shows apparent NYC terror suspect waving weapons before arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Police said the suspect accused of killing eight people when he ran them down with a rented truck on a bike path brandished what looked like two weapons after he got out of the vehicle.

He's identified as a 29-year-old man from Tampa, Florida. Snapchat video shows him with two weapons running around between vehicles.

This was after he's accused of crashing into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults. Police said he had a BB gun and a paint ball gun.

Police shot him and took him into custody. He's expected to survive.

The incident is being investigated as terrorism, officials said. Witnesses reported the suspect was yelling "Allahu Akbar," according to four law enforcement sources. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is taking over the lead of the investigation.