Tom Tancredo officially joins race for governor

DENVER — A firebrand in conservative politics has joined the race for governor.

On his Facebook page early Tuesday, former Congressman Tom Tancredo made the announcement.

Tancredo made a name for himself while serving as a member of Congress, representing the 6th Congressional District in Colorado from 1999 to 2009. He briefly ran for president in 2008.

Tancredo is expected to hold events along the Front Range on Wednesday.

He joins a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination that includes 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, and businessmen Doug Robinson and Victor Mitchell.

The Democratic field includes Rep. Jared Polis of Boulder, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne, former State Sen. Mike Johnston and former state treasurer Cary Kennedy.

“Tom Tancredo has spent his career championing hate groups, vilifying immigrants, and seeking divisiveness,” Polis said. “The Colorado future I am fighting for protects everybody’s freedom and expands opportunities for all.

“We cannot allow Steve Bannon’s toxic brand of hate and white nationalism to take root in Colorado.”