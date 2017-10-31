Today’s Deal: 50% off Catering from Noodles & Company!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noodles & Company is known for its Mac and Cheese, today they came on to feature their amazing spin off's like the BBQ Pork Mac, the Buffalo Cheese and Mac and of course the Truffle Mac. Think about them for your next catering event.

Mac and Cheese for the Home Chef

Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

1 T Butter

1 T Flour

1 pint Cream

4 oz American Cheese Block (cut into small pieces)

6 oz Grated Cheese (your choice)

1 T butter

1 T flour

Salt & pepper to taste

Cheese Sauce Preparation:

Mix the butter and flour together and set aside.

Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.

Add the butter/ flour blend.

Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes)

Add the cheeses a third at a time and whisk until smooth

Season to taste

Have fun, taste often and share with your friends.