Suspect in fatal Utah shooting wanted for homicide in Golden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah police say a man wanted in the fatal carjacking of a University of Utah student is a suspect in a homicide at an RV park in Golden.

University of Utah police chief Dale Brophy said Tuesday that 24-year-old Austin Boutain and his wife, Kathleen E. Boutain, are wanted in the homicide.

The Golden Police Department said it was asked by Utah police to conduct a welfare check at an RV trailer parked in the Clear Creek RV Park at 1401 10th St. at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 63-year-old man dead inside the trailer. Golden police said the man had been dead for a few days.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin. The man was staying at the RV park on a short-term lease.

The death is being treated as suspicious and investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police said the green 2000 Fort pickup truck with Colorado license plates that was identified in Utah that Austin Boutain could be driving was registered to the victim found in the trailer in Golden.

Brophy said authorities believe the couple have been in Utah for several days and were camping in the foothills above the University of Utah.

Police say they believe Austin Boutain fatally shot 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo on Monday night.

Salt Lake County jail records show Kathleen E. Boutain was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday on unrelated drug and theft charges.

A manhunt was continuing Tuesday for Austin Boutain.