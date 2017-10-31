Sales of Colorado-based Zen Magnets banned again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- "We can`t sell, Zen Magnets, we can`t sell Neoballs, we can`t sell about 90 percent of our income," Shihan Qu said.

For the second time since the company started eight years ago, The Consumer Product Safety Commission has ordered the company to stop sales and issue a recall.

"Now my employees have been instructed that they potentially may not have a job to rely on," Qu said.

There's an ongoing debate about whether the magnets are safe.

"They say that basically these magnets are dangerous and they are defective and therefore they must be recalled," Qu said.

Doctors say they're a hazard for kids. We featured a toddler back in September, who needed surgery after she swallowed the magnets.

"I think it would be terrifying to have your child have to go to the emergency room," Qu said. "At this point, of course it`s very frustrating, people are usually surprised I`m not more angry about the situation, but maybe that`s why I called it zen magnets in the first place."

Zen magnets is just one company, other magnet organizations are still allowed to sell their materials.

We did talk to a mom whose daughter was rushed to surgery after she swallowed the magnets. The mom tells us she's happy about the CPSC's decision and is glad at least one set of magnets are off the market.