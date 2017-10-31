Netflix suspends production on ‘House of Cards’ following Kevin Spacey harassment allegations

LOS ANGELES — Netflix is suspending the production on the final season of “House of Cards” following serious allegations made against the show’s star Kevin Spacey, according to multiple reports.

In a joint statement to Deadline, Netflix and MRC — which also produces the political drama — said they have “decided to suspend production on ‘House of Cards’ season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

BREAKING: Netflix says it's suspending production on `House of Cards' following harassment allegations against star Kevin Spacey. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2017

The news comes less than 24 hours after Netflix announced they would end its Emmy-nominated show following the allegations of unwanted sexual advances in 1986 by Spacey.

Earlier this week actor Anthony Rapp wrote about the incident. Rapp was only 14 at the time.

In response, Spacey issued a statement where he said he did not remember the night Rapp was talking about. He also used the statement to come out as gay to the public.

Following the news of the cancellation, Netflix is reportedly considering several spin-off ideas without Spacey.