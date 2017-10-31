Light snow early, then dry for Halloween across Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a few morning snow showers, conditions will turn drier with partly cloudy skies across the Front Range for Halloween on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low 50s from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins with light winds from 5-20 mph.

It might turn breezier later Tuesday night as winds increase on the Continental Divide.

But conditions will be dry and partly cloudy with more wind in the western suburbs for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s then into the upper 30s.

In the mountains, there will be a few flurries with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for trick-or-treating.

Winds will ramp up late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a high wind watch in effect for the foothills and mountains east of the Divide. Gusts could reach up to 100 mph in some mountain areas.

The rest of week will calm down, with sunny and drive conditions, and temperatures above normal into the low to mid-60s.

The warmest days will be on Wednesday and Saturday with highs reaching near 70 degrees.

