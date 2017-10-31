‘Ghost’ spotted in Stanley Hotel photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA - A father from Aurora got more than he bargained for when he tried snapping a family photo at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

John Mausling and his wife Jessica Martinez-Mausling, noticed an erie figure walking up a stairwell at the hotel.

"She [the figure] looks like she has long blonde hair," he said. "And it almost looks like she might be carrying something".

The photo was analyzed by a former FBI agent and has since gone viral.

