Elway: Broncos quarterback position is ‘under evaluation’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos did not make a change at the quarterback position on Tuesday with Broncos general manager John Elway saying the position is “under evaluation.”

Although no decision was announced on Tuesday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph did nothing to quiet the suspicion that the team is thinking about a quarterback change.

Many are speculating the team will name a new starting quarterback after Trevor Siemian threw three interceptions in a 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

“Everything is being explored,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph on the state of the QB position pic.twitter.com/gYTvKHRuWq — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 31, 2017

“I think it’s fair to say that right now, everything is being discussed,” Joseph said. “When you watch Trevor, he made three horrific decisions, but he had 20 other plays that were good.”

“In the end, it’s about results. It’s not about how he’s played. It’s the end result that we’re not getting,” Joseph said.

Elway told Broncos radio that the position is “under evaluation right now” and that a “decision will be made in the upcoming days.”

Elway, to @OrangeBlue760: QB is “under evaluation right now” & a “decision will be made in the upcoming days." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 31, 2017

The Broncos appear to be considering only Siemian and Brock Osweiler with Joseph saying that Paxton Lynch will “not be in the mix” for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joseph also added that there is no possibility of bringing in a QB from the outside, via free agency or before the 2 p.m. MT deadline.

“It would be unfair to put Paxton out there,” Vance Joseph on a potential QB switch. Paxton Lynch is healing from injury, only 4practices — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 31, 2017

“When you make a move like that, it takes time, it takes thought because you want to be right,” Joseph said.

Joseph added that he plans to meet with the team before it’s announced. Broncos players return to team headquarters on Wednesday.