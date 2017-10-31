Denver ranks as 16th most expensive rental market in Zumper report

DENVER — If you’re looking to rent a one bedroom unit in Denver, get ready to pay up – the price has gone up again. But there is good news, the price for two bedrooms units, has dropped.

Denver jumped four spots on the Zumper November 2017 National Rent Report, to become the 16th most expensive city to rent.

One bedroom median rent prices grew 3.7 percent from the previous month’s report to $1,390, while two bedrooms fell 2.8 percent to $1,750. On a year over year basis, one bedroom rent is up over 10 percent in Denver.

The report covers 100 cities nationwide. Overall, the national one bedroom rent dropped 1.4% to $1,175, while two bedrooms decreased 0.7 percent to $1,391.

The most expensive cities for one bedroom rent prices for November 2017 were: