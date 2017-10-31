City Park Golf Course closes for major renovation project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- City park golf course. Open for swingers since 1913. It's been a perennial putting ground for over a century, and Wednesday, the course will be closed.

But not for good. It will be closed for about 18 months for a major project.

The course is getting renovated and according to the city of Denver, the primary reason is to reduce the flood risks to neighborhoods just north of the course.

Bridgette Walsh is a Denver resident and a board member of the group City Park Friends and Neighbors. She loves her neighborhood.

But she and her group do not like the renovation the city of Denver has planned for the golf course.

"They are going to close it for two years. They are going to fence it off, curb-to-curb, with a 6 foot high fence. They are going to chop down 261 trees," she said.

All true says the city of Denver, but, they will be planting over 750 new trees, and will be replacing the current clubhouse with a brand new user friendly facility.

Which they say, ain't no caddy shack.

City Park Golf Course will be closed for the next year-and-a-half. So until then, better book your tee time somewhere else.