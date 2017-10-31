Centennial offers teen court program as alternative to ‘regular’ hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- We've all heard of "The People's Court" or "Judge Judy," but what about teen court?

Teen court is a new program in Centennial where peers sentence peers for minor infractions. The program is an alternative to a "regular" hearing and once finished, the offense is off the juvenile's record.

The program accepts teen offenders with first-time curfew, tobacco or fireworks charges and then trained teen judges act as peer mentors.

They conduct a panel with the offender before they determine a sentence.

Officials say the process holds the offender accountable and promotes long-term behavior changes.

To become a teen judge, you have to be a junior or senior in high school. They say it's great for teens interested in the legal process, or just simply helping their community.

For more information on the program, check the City of Centennial's website.