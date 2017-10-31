Auto hail repair business explains backlog in completing repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local business was actually happy the FOX31 Problem Solvers stepped in to allow them a chance to explain what’s behind a backlog in hail repair service.

The new Vice President of Denver Auto Hail Repair says he’s inherited a customer service problem that he’s dedicated to repairing.

Sean Taylor told the us that staff changes have been made and new rules are in place.

Taylor said in May, when a menacing hail storm hit the metro area, “We had a lot of sales reps, uninformed and making false promises, telling people 2 to 3 weeks (for repairs) when that`s a body shop part and you know it`s going to take several months.”

FOX31 found Denver Auto Hail Repair has maintained an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau and is in good standing with the state regulatory agency.

The Problem Solvers received several complaints about the business after airing a story about a Lakewood resident who waited five months for her car to be fully repaired.

Taylor explained that since her car was not running, it had to be repaired before being sent to a body shop, then parts were slow to arrive.

Taylor said he is also working to address an error in which a car rental agency double billed the business.

While he says many customers are happy with their service, he is committed to contacting those who still have problems in order to make things right, “please just be patient with us, give us a little bit of time we`re getting these cars out as fast as we can.”

The Problem Solvers will continue to follow up on the progress being made.