What 100 calories of Halloween candy looks like: Consumer Reports

Whether you’re doling it out or your kids are bringing it home - you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween. Here’s what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to:

  • 4.5 Hershey’s Kisses
  • 2.86 Kit Kat Snack Size Logs
  • 2 Twix Minis
  • 91% Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Snack
  • 25 Skittles
  • 5 Original Starbursts
  • 13.6 Brach’s Candy Corn

