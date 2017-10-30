What 100 calories of Halloween candy looks like: Consumer Reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you’re doling it out or your kids are bringing it home - you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween. Here’s what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to:

4.5 Hershey’s Kisses

2.86 Kit Kat Snack Size Logs

2 Twix Minis

91% Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Snack

25 Skittles

5 Original Starbursts

13.6 Brach’s Candy Corn

Consumer Reports TV News® is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2017 Consumers Union of U.S. Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED