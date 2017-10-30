What 100 calories of Halloween candy looks like: Consumer Reports

Whether you’re doling it out or your kids are bringing it home - you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween. Here’s what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to:
- 4.5 Hershey’s Kisses
- 2.86 Kit Kat Snack Size Logs
- 2 Twix Minis
- 91% Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Snack
- 25 Skittles
- 5 Original Starbursts
- 13.6 Brach’s Candy Corn
