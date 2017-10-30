× Trick-or-treat weather: City-by-city forecast for Halloween in Colorado

DENVER — Halloween in Colorado often means covering up costumes with coats and this year is no exception. While the Denver area isn’t likely to drop below freezing, some areas in the mountains will see a big dip in temperatures.

Trick or Treaters around the metro area should still prepare to keep warm as they crisscross neighborhoods in search of the best candy on the block.

Link: Share Halloween costume photos of your family and pets

Meteorologist Chris Tomer gives us a look at what Colorado kids can expect Tuesday night and how many layers parents should pair with their kids’ costumes, with the Pinpoint Weather forecast – certified at Colorado’s most accurate forecast.

Windy night

Across the front range, residents should prepare for partly cloudy conditions with southwest winds clocking in at 10 to 25 miles per hour. No precipitation is expected.

In the foothills and mountains, flurries are forecast with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Winds will kick up with gusts between 15 to 45 miles per hour.

Temperatures

What about your city? Here’s our breakdown of temperatures in cities across the state.

Boulder: 40°

Breckenridge: 29°

Brighton: 43°

Broomfield: 43°

Castle Rock: 39°

Conifer: 34°

Downtown Denver: 47°

Estes Park: 32°

Evergreen: 37°

Fort Collins: 42°

Fort Morgan: 44°

Grand Lake: 36°

Greeley: 42°

Highlands Ranch: 42°

Julesburg: 41°

Lakewood: 43°

Lamar: 48°

Leadville: 27°

Limon: 42°

Littleton: 43°

Longmont: 42°

Loveland: 43°

Monument: 40°

Nederland: 32°

Parker: 43°

Stapleton: 43°

Steamboat: 36°

Vail: 32°