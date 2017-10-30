Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Salted Peanut Butter Cups.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Salted Peanut Butter Cups

What you Need

1 Cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 Cup powdered sugar

2 Tablespoons of unsalted butter

2 Cups Milk Chocolate Chips, or Semi Sweet

2 Tablespoons heavy cream

Finishing Salt

What to Do

In an electric mixer combine, Peanut Butter, Vanilla, powdered sugar and butter. Mix until well incorporated. set aside.

Is a glass bowl, melt chocolate chips and heavy cream together in a microwave on 30 second intervals. stopping and stirring in between each interval, repeating until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is consistent.

Using a mini muffin pan, line each cavity with mini liner papers, using a teaspoon add a spoonful of chocolate mixture to the bottom of the liner. Using a small scoop or another teaspoon add a ball of the peanut butter mixture. Top with additional chocolate to cover the peanut butter filling. Repeat until all desired candies are created and mixtures are used up. Top with finishing salt and allow to set. Enjoy!