Police: 1 dead after shooting near University of Utah; suspect driving vehicle with CO plates

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say one person is dead after a shooting near the University of Utah campus at Red Butte Canyon on Monday.
The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to student and staff to shelter in place after gunshots rang out. People on campus remained on lockdown more than two hours after the initial alert.
The suspect remains at large, according to KSTU.
The University of Utah has confirmed that the suspect is a male, white adult with black clothing, beanie with a cross and a tear-drop tattoo in his face. He was possibly driving a forest green pick-up with Colorado license plate, the university said.
Utah Transit Authority says buses won't service the campus for the reminder of the night. The heavy police presence also disrupted light rail travel near the campus.
Authorities didn't immediately release more information.