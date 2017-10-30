Person fatally shot by deputy at Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A person was shot an killed by a deputy outside the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Sunday night.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. at the headquarters at 13101 E Broncos Parkway.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not released by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are working to try to determine why the deputy and the person were interacting and why shots were fired.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed and the deputy were not released.

The deputy has been placed on routine administrative leave while the the 18th Judicial District’s critical response team investigates the shooting.