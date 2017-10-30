One killed as firefighters battle 3 fires in 12 hours in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in three fires in a 12-hour span on Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Firefighters were first dispatched at 3:55 a.m. to a recreational vehicle fire at 30 N. Garland Ave.

One person died in the fire and nearby structures suffered damage, the first department said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

A house fire broke out at 2110 Kodiak Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs. It began in the garage and the fire department said crews kept it out of the home.

Investigators said the cause is accidental by the inappropriate use of connecting multiple lightweight extension cords together.

A third fire started in the 8400 block of Sassafras Drive in northeastern Colorado Springs near the Briargate neighborhood.

That fire started outside of a home, and involved two propane tanks and a gas meter, the fire department said.

Both of the fuel sources increased the intensity of the fire and caused it to spread quickly, damaging two homes, the fire department said.

Everyone in both homes got out safely and no one was hurt.