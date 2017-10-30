× Netflix pulls the plug on House of Cards amid allegations of sexual assault by series star, Kevin Spacey

Actor Anthony Rapp has accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14, Buzzfeed reported Sunday.

Just a day later, Netflix announced it will pull the plug on Spacey’s popular series, House of Cards, following the upcoming season.

The allegations that sparked the cancellation were revealed in an interview in which Rapp said Spacey picked him up, put him on his bed and “was trying to get with me sexually” in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time.

Spacey did not deny the allegations but did say that he does “not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago.”

Spacey did offer up an apology, saying that despite his memory lapse, “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey also used the statement to announce he now chooses to “live as a gay man,” a comment that drew backlash as some criticized the actor of trying to pivot the conversation

According to Deadline, the streaming service notified cast and crew with House of Cards of their decision Monday morning before making the announcement to the public.

The final 13-episode season six of House of Cards is expected to debut in mid-2018 on Netflix.

It’s unclear what will become of Netflix’s upcoming film, Gore, which stars Spacey and focuses on the life of author Gore Vidal.