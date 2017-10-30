Meatless Meals

Karen Falbo from Natural Foods shows us some ideas for meatless Mondays.
Mushroom, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion Veggie Burger
1 large sweet onion, thickly sliced
1 teaspoon pure cane sugar
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided into 3 teaspoons
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 ½ cups cremini (or domestic) mushrooms, sliced thin
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Coconut amino’s
Salt and pepper to taste
2 packages Hilary’s™ Adzuki Bean Veggie Burger
1 small container Blue cheese crumbles
- English muffins, toasted, brushed with olive oil or butter
Mayonnaise
Mustard
- In a large skillet on medium high heat add 2 teaspoons butter and the onion slices. Cook the onion until golden brown, stirring often enough to ensure even cooking. Once the onions are starting to brown, add the sugar, stir to combine, and let the onion lightly caramelized. Transfer the onion to a bowl, cover, and set aside.
- In the same skillet (wipe out if necessary), over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon butter. Add the mushrooms, spread out evenly in the pan and let cook for 5- 8 minutes. Toss or turn the mushrooms and let cook on the other side for another 5 minutes. Add the garlic, the Worcestershire sauce, the coconut amino’s, and salt and pepper to taste. Let cook for 3-4 minutes and then transfer to a bowl, cover, and set aside.
- In the same skillet (wipe out if necessary), add 1 tablespoon olive oil, and the frozen Adzuki Bean Veggie Burgers. Follow the label instructions and cook for 3 minutes per side.
- To serve: place 1 cooked veggie burger on one half of each toasted English muffin, followed by the Blue Cheese Crumbles, the caramelized onions, and the mushrooms. Mayonnaise and mustard are optional additions. Serve alongside a salad or sweet potato fries.
Pear, Walnut Salad with Reggiano Parmigiano Cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette Dressing
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
For the Dressing:
1 large garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon Natural Grocers honey
For the Salad:
1 (5-ounce) container Organic Girl™ baby spring greens mix
1 ripe pear, cut into quarters, cored (stem removed), and chopped into bite size pieces
½ cup walnut pieces
¼ cup Kalamata olives, slices
½ cup Reggiano Parmigiano cheese, shavings
For the Dressing:
- On a cutting board, sprinkle half of the salt over the minced garlic, and using the side of a chef’s knife, press the knife into the garlic and salt to mash into a paste. Scoop the garlic paste into a bowl to make the dressing.
- Add the remaining salt, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, and honey. Whisk together until emulsified. Taste and add more salt if needed.
For the Salad:
- Add the mixed baby greens to 4 salad bowls.
- Scatter the pears, walnuts, olives, and cheese shavings evenly over the greens in each bowl.
- Drizzle the dressing over the each salad, sprinkle with fresh ground pepper and toss before serving.