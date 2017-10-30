× Man pleads guilty in gang-related shootings, gets 2 life sentences

DENVER — A man pleaded guilty to shooting to death two men in separate gang-related incidents two years ago was sentenced to serve two life sentences, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Kenneth Banks, 22, pleaded guilty Friday in Denver District Court and was immediately sentenced to prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Banks shot and killed 20-year-old Joel Gomez-Chavez on Nov. 20, 2015, in the 3300 block of North Dahlia Street.

Gomez-Chavez was in his bedroom when he was shot and killed, prosecutors said. Banks was charged with first-degree murder in late December.

Banks also pleaded guilty to the Nov. 23, 2015, drive-by shooting death of 20-year-old D’Andre Mayfield at 47th Avenue and Peoria Street. Prosecutors said Mayfield was in his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Banks was charged with first-degree murder in March 2016 in that shooting.