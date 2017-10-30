Man from Lakewood missing after solo hike at national park in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- A hiker from Colorado has gone missing at Kings Canyon National Park in central California, which is south of Yosemite National Park.

Park rangers are looking for 37-year-old Joseph Patrick Leap, a hiker from Lakewood.

Officials say that Leap didn't come back from his solo day hike. Leap planned to head out Sunday morning from a trail-head where his vehicle was found.

Rangers say that Leap is an experienced hiker, but is not familiar with the area.

Search and rescue teams are currently conducting ground and aerial searches right now.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest as we get it.