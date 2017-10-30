Man fatally shot outside Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters was former deputy

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was fatally shot by an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy outside of their headquarters was identified as a former deputy with the force, the Sheriff’s Office said.

50-year-old Mark Bidon was shot by an Arapahoe County Deputy at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. Bidon was a deputy at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office from 2000 to 2010, when he resigned.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, an on-duty deputy exiting the parking lot observed a vehicle backed into the exit gate area.

The deputy contacted the driver and observed that he had a gun. Two other deputies arrived almost immediately.

When the man turned the gun toward one of them, deputies discharged their weapons to stop the threat, according to officials. CPR was administered at the scene, without success. No deputies were injured during the incident.

“This is a difficult day for our entire agency,” said Sheriff Dave Walcher. “Not only are we needing to support our deputies who have been involved in this critical incident, we also want to provide support to those employees who previously worked with the suspect and may be affected by these events.”

In accordance with Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave or temporarily assigned to other duties pending the outcome of an administrative review of the incident.