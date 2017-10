Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MaxFund is a true no kill animal shelter and adoption center that challenges the traditional methods of animal sheltering by leading the no kill movement in Colorado. They strive to give animals, including the injured, abandoned, and abused, a "second chance at life."

We also had our cute fury friends dressed up by Bentley's Pet Stuff. Bentley's Pet Stuff is an all natural pet food store with a mission to supply nutrition that's free from by-products, corn, soy and wheat.