Front delivers freezing drizzle, snow showers to metro area

DENVER -- A front brought cold temperatures and light precipitation across the Denver metro area on Monday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s on Monday with snow showers and mist. Accumulation mostly will be in the foothill and mountains when a second wave of snow showers moves in overnight into Tuesday morning.

The mountains will have cloudy skies and snow showers on Monday with light accumulations.

The second wave will move in overnight into Tuesday morning with additional accumulations likely, especially across the Western Slope and the San Juan Mountains. Highs will be in the 30s.

There will be snow showers on Tuesday morning before a gradual drying out through the afternoon ahead of trick-or-treating.

There will be partly cloudy skies on Tuesday night with breezy and chilly conditions and temperatures in the low 40s.

As the front moves out, wind gusts up to 100 mph are possible across the Continental Divide from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.

Areas affected include Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Winter Park, the Indian Peaks and Rocky Mountain National Park.

The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 60s each day.

