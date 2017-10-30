Federal court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

WASHINGTON — A federal court on Monday barred President Donald Trump from changing the government’s policy on military service by transgender people.

In August, Trump announced in a memo that he intended to reverse a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals.

The memorandum also banned the Department of Defense from using its resources to provide medical treatment regimens for transgender individuals currently serving in the military.

Before June 2016, service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that transgender members of the military who sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the administration from reversing the policy.