Family waiting for arrests 2 years after Halloween murder of son

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Halloween is a holiday that will haunt Leo and Lucy Bueno forever.

On Oct. 31, 2015, their son Dillon walked outside of the family's Commerce City home to get some Halloween candy out of the car.

Three masked men walked up the driveway, one of them pointed a gun at Dillon, and killed him.

"I still have a phobia about stuff happening on Halloween," said Lucy Bueno.

Dillon's friend Keyara Drost was with him. She says she and Dillon's family still don't have any idea why he shot.

"I don't know what they wanted. They didn't take anything. They didn't say they knew us. They didn't ask for anyone specifically. They didn't have names," said Keyara.

It's a moment Keyara says she will never be able to erase from her mind.

"It feels like yesterday. Everything is so clear and vivid. I still see them. I remember every word we said. I remember every single word and every thing that happened," she said.

Two years later, there are still no arrests in Dillon's murder. That means his family is stuck living a life of perpetual limbo, not knowing why their son was killed.

"It's terrible, the worst feeling ever. I don't wish this on anybody," said Dillon's father, Leo Bueno.

"I just want to know why. I would have given them money. We were just a few feet away," said Lucy Bueno.

But life continues. Dillon's family is fighting to have more street lights installed by Adams County in the neighborhood, to deter crime. The county is promising an analysis of the street.

Meanwhile, Dillon's memory lives on.

"This isn't something that's going to stop us from loving each other, from being here, from being family. "They'll never take that away from us," said Keyara Drost.