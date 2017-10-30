Paul Manafort, Richard Gates indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S.

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates surrendered Monday to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gates is a longtime business associate of Manafort, having worked together since the mid-2000s, and served as his deputy on the campaign.

Manafort arrived at the FBI’s Washington field office Monday morning. He and Gates were indicted under seal on Friday.

The two are being processed separately, according to a law enforcement official. They will then be transported to federal district court in Washington later Monday morning.

Manafort and Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and making false statements.

The indictment of a top official from President Donald Trump’s campaign signals a dramatic new phase of Mueller’s wide-ranging investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump’s team as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes.

A White House spokesman said the Trump administration “may not have a response at all” regarding the charges.

Manafort, whose work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych has attracted scrutiny from federal investigators, has previously denied financial wrongdoing regarding his Ukraine-related payments, his bank accounts in offshore tax shelters and his various real-estate transactions over the years.

Gates, who has also denied wrongdoing, was Manafort’s longtime business associate in his lobbying firm before being tapped as his deputy on the Trump campaign.

They are the first two officials in Trump’s orbit charged in connection with the special counsel investigation, which is exploring whether Trump’s actions surrounding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey amount to obstruction of justice.

Mueller has taken a broad approach to his mandate that includes a focus on the financial dealings of Trump’s team.

Before the indictment, the FBI in July executed a so-called no-knock search warrant with guns drawn at Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, seizing financial and tax documents, including some that had already been provided to congressional investigators.