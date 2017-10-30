Denver named 10th coolest city in U.S. by Forbes

DENVER – Denver has been named the 10th coolest city in America by Forbes.

Although “cool” is a subjective thing, Forbes looked at a variety of metrics they believe would be considered universally cool. The study looked at the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.

They considered things like recreational options like sporting events, parks and zoos, locally restaurants, and access to reliable mass transit, among other things.

San Francisco topped the list, but Forbes says Denver’s strengths are youth, coffee shops, and beer breweries (obviously).

However, Forbes says the Mile High City is weak when it comes to small business growth, locally-owned restaurants, and diversity.

Here’s the top ten coolest cities, according to Forbes.

San Francisco Seattle San Diego New Orleans Portland, Ore. San Jose, Calif. Los Angeles New York City Boston Denver

You can view the full list of cities on Forbes’ website.