Denver City Council passes smoking ban on 16th Street Mall

DENVER —The Denver City Council passed the proposed smoking ban on the 16th Street Mall on Monday night.

The ban will start on Dec. 1 and signs will placed every other block along the mall.

The ordinance bans cigarettes, cigars and electronic smoking devices within 50 feet of the pedestrian mall between Broadway and Chestnut Place.

The Denver Police Department will start giving people who smoke along the mall verbal warnings before issuing tickets at the discretion of the officer.

The “Breathe Easy” campaign also makes it easier to reduce marijuana use on the mall that is already banned in public spaces.

Sponsors of the ordinance claim 45 cities in the country have similar smoking bans already in place.

The proposal had a lot of support from business and property owners, and public health advocates.

Some members of the city council expressed concerns that the ban would target homeless people who are more likely to smoke.

There are 40,000 to 80,000 people on the mall each day. If caught smoking, the ordinance calls for a $100 fine.