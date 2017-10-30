Daybreak Delights: Poison Apples” aka Candied Apples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Poison Apples” aka Candied Apples.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: “Poison Apples” aka Candied Apples

What you Need

1/2 cup corn syrup

1 cup water

2 and 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon gel food coloring (Black, blue, or purple)

*Apples-cleaned of wax

candy thermometer

Sticks or dowels for the apples

Ribbon to make them pretty

What to Do

To Clean apple of produce wax, mix 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice and 2 teaspoons of baking soda in a bowl. toss each apple in the mixture and rinse with extremely hot water. Pat apples dry with a kitchen towel and pierce with a stick- set-aside.

In a pot affixed with a candy thermometer add corn syrup, water, food coloring, and sugar, bring to a boil and do NOT stir! continue cooking until mixture has reached 300 degrees AKA “Hard crack stage” remove from heat and working quickly dip apples one by one until all apples are dipped. Allow each apple to drip off excess coating, and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment. allow the candy coating to set and cool throughly before eating. to set out adorn the sticks with ribbon. Enjoy!