Colorado Congressional Delegation reacts to indictments

DENVER -- The news of President Trump's former campaign associates being indicted on Monday has resulted in reaction from across the Colorado political community.

FOX31 and Channel 2 political reporter Joe St. George has gathered reactions so far.

Congresswoman Diana Degette:

“Protecting our democracy from being undermined from overseas is not a partisan issue; it’s a national security imperative. We need to know the extent of Russia’s influence on the U.S. electoral system and how to stop it from happening again. Indictments by the Special Counsel’s office are a step in that process, as are the faltering but still ongoing congressional investigations. But we also need an independent commission that can examine the issue and make recommendations to prevent further interference.”

Congressman Mike Coffman:

"The American people are tired of corruption in Washington, which is why I've supported an independent counsel from the beginning. Whether it is millions in foreign dollars going to Paul Manafort or the Clintons, the American people are just sick of it. Today's indictment further reinforces my view that the use of an independent counsel is the most appropriate forum for this ongoing investigation. My focus and that of Congress should be on the American's people's priorities-- not partisan posturing."

Sen. Michael Bennet Spokesperson:

“Today’s news is a significant step in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and we expect a long inquiry to come. Michael firmly believes in the rule of law and that the investigation must continue without interference or interruption. The American people deserve the truth about Putin’s attempts to influence the 2016 election and any possible collusion.”

Congressman Ed Perlmutter:

“Today’s news proves the Special Counsel’s investigation is absolutely necessary and needs to continue. Robert Mueller will follow the facts wherever they lead him, and the Trump Administration and Congress need to support the investigation without interference so we can learn the truth.”

Congressman Jared Polis:

“I believe in the integrity of the justice system, and am hopeful that politics will not interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. I think it is wholly inappropriate that President Trump is weighing in on an ongoing investigation through Twitter. The independence of this investigation, and bills like my 'Protecting Our Democracy Act,' which would establish a nonpartisan, fully independent commission to investigate any collusion, are necessary to get to the bottom of any and all Russian interference and protect our democracy," said Polis.

Sen. Cory Gardner:

Sen. Gardner did not issue a new quote regarding indictments, instead directing us to a statement he made last May.

“I fully support the decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller to oversee the ongoing investigation into Russia. We need to get all the facts, and Mueller is the type of person that is respected and trusted by both Republicans and Democrats and will put country over politics.”