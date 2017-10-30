Broncos offensive woes continue as Denver falls to Chiefs, 29-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos lost their third game in-a-row on Monday night as they lost to the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, 29-19.

Although the defense tried to keep the Broncos in the game, the offense continued to struggle from the start. By the end of the game, the Broncos offense had five turnovers – with three of those being interceptions by quarterback Trevor Siemian.

It was disastrous from the start for the Broncos, who took the field first. After opening up their running game and gaining four yards from C.J. Anderson, Siemian attempted to two poor throws that made for a quick three and out.

The Broncos defense were able to contain the Kansas City offense on their opening drive, but when former Chiefs player Jamaal Charles took the field, the Chiefs showed him the loved.

After going 18 yards on his first carry, Charles fumbled the ball and the Chiefs recovered for a touchdown.

The Chiefs continued their scoring ways on their next drive, after a penalty on Justin Simmons for roughing the receiver, the Chiefs were able to get in good position for a 29 yard wide-open touchdown from Travis Kelce.

Down 14-0 halfway through the first quarter, Siemian attempted to throw the ball again – but he threw it to Jeff Heuerman who was covered and the ball was intercepted.

Siemian has more completions to the #Chiefs than his own teammates. 0/4 passing with an interception. All four were poor throws. #Broncos — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) October 31, 2017

The Broncos finally got something going when Kansas City attempted a trick play in the red zone, but Tyreek Hill’s pass was intercepted by Darian Stewart in the end zone.

Siemian was able to complete his first pass to a teammate on the drive as he hit Demaryius Thomas for a 17 yard gain. Ultimately, the Broncos had to settle for a 27 yard field goal from Brandon McManus to make it 14-3.

After a Chiefs field goal, the Broncos offense continued trying to throw the ball. It resulted in more incompletions. On 3rd and five, Siemian attempted to throw it to Jordan Taylor who was well covered by Ron Parker, who came down with the ball.

The Broncos defense tried everything to keep the team in the game as Shaquil Barrett strip-sacked Alex Smith and Domata Peko recovered the fumbled.

Siemian remained in the game, but after a quick pass to Thomas followed by a incompletion, Siemian was sacked and the Broncos would end the half with a three and out.

#Broncos offense last 6 quarters: points = 3

Siemian turnovers = 4. — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) October 31, 2017

Despite the rough first half, head coach Vance Joseph stayed with Siemian at quarterback in the second half.

As the Broncos were driving, Siemian had a wide open Andy Janovich, that could have been a touchdown, but it was thrown out of bounds. Then Siemian attempted to throw it into traffic in the end zone and Bennie Fowler dropped the would-be touchdown and the Broncos had to settle for a 34 field goal.

The defense continued to come up strong and kept the Broncos in the game by forcing three and outs on the Chiefs.

It paid off when the Broncos offense finally started clicking in the third quarter as they made a 10 play, 80 yard drive that led to the first Broncos touchdown since a loss to the Giants.

The Devontae Booker touchdown made it a one-score game, 20-13.

The Broncos defense continued to cause trouble for the Chiefs offense in the fourth quarter by holding them to just field goals. The Chiefs added to their lead with two field goals, including a 51 yard field goal, to make it 26-13 with seven minutes left in the game.

But as the just as the Broncos offense looked to be clicking, Siemian threw his third interception of the night. It was the fifth turnover of the night for the Broncos.

The Chiefs would get another field goal to make it 29-13.

Siemian would find the end-zone one more time throwing it to A.J. Derby to make 29-19. Siemian overthrew on the two-point conversion attempt and that would end the game for the Broncos.

The Broncos now drop to a record of 3-4 and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. Next week, Denver will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, who have the best record in the league, before returning home to take on the Patriots.