Boulder holds 'Gift Card Drive' to help the homeless during the holidays

BOULDER, Colo. — “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” has been declared for Nov. 11 – 19 by the Boulder City Council.

The announcement was made on Oct. 17 and was established not only to shed light on a far-reaching problem but to raise funds to combat the issue, as well.

A ‘Gift Card Drive’ will be held by the city beginning Wednesday and will run through Dec. 10.

Community members are asked to consider donating gift cards from supermarkets, grocers and variety stores which will be given to local nonprofits that help families and individuals get the food and basic necessities they need.

Gift cards may be dropped off at 11 city facilities:

• North Boulder Recreation Center

• NoBo Corner Library

• East Boulder Recreation Center

• Boulder Police Department

• Meadows Branch Library

• Municipal Building

• Human Services Spruce Building

• Main Library

• South Boulder Recreation Center

• George Reynolds Branch Library

• West Boulder Senior Center