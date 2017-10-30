Some animals rescued from Puerto Rico available for adoption

DENVER — A planeload of dogs, puppies and cats flown in from areas in Puerto Rico that were devastated by Hurricane Maria were taken to the Dumb Friends League in search of loving Colorado homes to shelter the displaced animals.

The Dumb Friends League is coordinating efforts to eventually find new homes for 90 dogs and puppies and 18 cats. As of Monday, two cats received from Puerto Rico are up for adoption with more to come.

A spokesperson for the Denver Dumb Friends League said they are currently putting a hold on adopting out the refugee cats and dogs as they await the results of medical tests performed on the animals to ensure they are healthy and safe to be introduced to people and other animals.

The adoptable dogs and cats will be slowly available to the public as they receive health clearances. The animals will also receive behavior assessment, will be spayed or neutered, and be given vaccinations before becoming available for adoption.

The Dumb Friends League website will continue to be updated to feature pictures of the adoptable cats and dogs.

Animals received from Puerto Rico will be identified in their photo with a small Puerto Rican flag.

If you aren’t able to find the perfect pet rescued following the hurricane, the shelter has plenty more lovable animals in search of a forever home.