Adams County residents upset with new wells bring their fight to the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Adams County residents are furious with Broomfield officials for approving oil and gas development in the back yard of some Adams County residents.

It is a story we have covered extensively over the last several weeks.

Residents are determined to keep fighting after Broomfield approved the project last week, Monday residents took to state's oil and gas conservation commission in hopes of a different outcome.

"I have a pit in my stomach," Megan Townsend, an impacted homeowner said.

Barber Binder, another Adams County homeowner, said "large scale oil and gas operations do not belong next to residential communities."

Many in the crowded meeting room wore masks to showcase how oil and gas is harming their health. Since applauding is prohibited supporters would often wave their fingers in the air to show solidarity.

While the overwhelming majority in the crowd were against energy operations, Heidi Gill, who runs a pro energy group in town, did speak.

"I think Extraction is a great example of an operator coming to the table and really sitting down and listening," Gill said.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will not give final approval to well requests this week, but they are expected to approve spacing permits on Tuesday.