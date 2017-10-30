2 family members injured in separate crashes at Westminster intersection

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Tylor Durocher wants drivers to consider one thing before heading through any intersection, “even if you’re driving safe you never know if somebody else is not driving safe.”

When it comes to the intersection of 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster, he warns that making left hand turns can be deadly.

Durocher was left paralyzed after being ejected from the car at the intersection on Aug. 21.

It is the same intersection that proved nearly fatal for his mother, Tina, in a left hand turn accident in December 2014.

She says, “people can’t see they’re blinded then you’re out in the intersection, you have to go because that’s the law, the other vehicles run the light and that’s the problem.”

The family wants the City of Westminster to look into the safety of the turn lanes.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the city about the intersection and are still waiting for more information.

“I just want something to be done with this light so no more tragedies happen here,” Tina said.

Durocher will return home from Craig Hospital at the end of the month.

His mother is concerned about being able to afford the accommodations that must be made in order to care for her son. If you would like to help, visit this GoFundMe page.