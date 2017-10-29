Veteran in crisis saved by 4 Denver police officers

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has come forward with a months-old story about the day-to-day heroism many local officers encounter.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the efforts of four DPD officers to save a life are outlined.

According to the post, Denver officers Michael Green, Alexander Esparza, Nathaniel Magee and Daniel Meadows responded to a report of a person in crisis on Aug. 19.

When the officers arrived on scene, they learned that the man is a military veteran who explained that he was frustrated with the government and the lack of assistance he’s received, and threatened to harm himself.

The officers established a rapport with the man after a lengthy dialogue and he finally surrendered to them, according to the department.

During their discussion, the officers learned that the man had not eaten in several days, so they took him to a nearby restaurant and treated him to a meal before transporting him for treatment.

The veteran’s current condition is unknown but the efforts of the officers to save the man’s life have not gone unnoticed.