Triple shooting makes for violent night in Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- It was violent night in Colorado Springs. Two separate shootings left 5 people hurt. One dead.

Police say it was a juvenile who was killed outside a 24-hour restaurant. He was gunned down shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Two other juveniles were seriously hurt and are in the hospital. Bullet casings were scattered across the parking lot.

Investigators even used colored sticks to show the bullets trajectory but there are no arrests so far.

The other shooting happened around midnight also in Colorado Springs.

Nearly 12 hours after the shooting, officers had an entire swath of the neighborhood blocked off.

Investigators say it happened at a large house party in the 38 hundred block of Soft Breeze Way.

Yasmeen Bell, who was at the party, said, “When all the gunshots happened, they were just like coming from everywhere and everybody was going to their cars and we just ran to our cars and ducked down."

Deonte Vaughn, says he was also at the party and heard gunshots repeatedly. When the shooting ended, three people had been shot.

A neighbor, Larry Dickerson said, “I noticed the cops over there and I said hey officer there’s somebody in our yards. And he went over there and drew his gun and I went back in the house.”

Investigators were going door to door late Sunday morning looking for anyone who might have seen something.

Neighbor Luke Richardson, said, “Really the dog woke me up barking. You could hear probably arguments."

FOX31 was told the sound of the gunfire made it seem like more than one gun was involved.

Bell and Vaughn came back to get their car, but couldn’t because the crime scene was still roped off.

For now, though - they are glad they’re glad they’re OK. They can always come back for their ride – later.

The conditions of the three people shot range from critical to stable.

Colorado Springs police say their violent crimes unit is now trying to identify suspects in both shootings.