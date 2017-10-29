Sunday morning shootings leave 1 juvenile dead, 5 people injured in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Two shootings early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs have left one juvenile dead and five other people injured, according to police.

Police said the juvenile died after a shooting in the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway around 3:10 a.m. where they found three males with apparent gunshot wounds.

The other two victims were also juveniles and they remain hospitalized. One is in critical and stable condition, and the other is in serious and stable condition, according to police.

The first shooting of the night happened in the 3800 block of Soft Breeze Way around 12:08 a.m.

Two of the victims were in critical, but stable condition. The third victim was listed in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The Soft Breeze Way shooting happened at a large house party.

Colorado Springs police are still investigating both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867)