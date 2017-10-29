Police: Teen tried to bring 650 bags of heroin to Philadelphia high school

PHILADELPHIA – A 17-year-old from Philadelphia will be facing drug charges after he was caught trying to take hundreds of packets of heroin into Olney Charter High School.

WTXF reports that the teen put 650 packets of heroin into a book bag along with $400 cash and tried to pass through the school’s security scanner on Wednesday.

His plan was unsuccessful as the scanner caught the drugs, which had a street value of $6,600, according to police.

Police told WTXF that this is not the first time the teen has faced drug charges.

He was previously arrested in a separate case.