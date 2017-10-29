Neighborhood works together to help solve car theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A car theft victim credits her neighbors for helping get her car back.

She says they worked together to collect evidence, review surveillance video and investigate. All that hard work ultimately lead police to make an arrest.

Ashley Butler says as soon as she saw her older Honda CRV missing from it's usual spot she knew it was stolen.

She posted online and neighbors starting coming out of the woodwork.

One neighbor told her that her Honda CRV had also been stolen from Cap Hill a week prior and the suspect had left a document with his name in her car once it was found.

Then, other neighbors found Butler's documents blowing in the wind, collected them and then reviewed surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Butler says after all this leg-work, police finally assigned a detective to her case. Now, her car is back and the suspect is under arrest.

"It`s very violating and you`re stuck waiting for the police to do something but there are so many auto thefts that are happening each and every day, but by taking simple actions, talking to your neighbors more don`t be shut off, but it`s amazing what people can help you accomplish if you just talk to people," she said.

The suspect, Jacob Michael Winstead, is facing two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft and two counts of criminal trespassing.

His next court appearance is november 27.