Man arrested in illegal grow operation near Kiowa

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo — A 23-year-old man dodging arrest for a felony warrant for charges related to an illegal marijuana grow operation at a residence outside of Kiowa was taken into custody Saturday, according to the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Over a month ago, on Sept. 20, deputies with the Elbert County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 9662 Highway 86, after gathering information that a grow operation was taking place at that location.

The property tenant, Felix Gonzalez, was not at the residence at the time of the search. An arrest warrant for Gonzalez was issued afterward for several charges including cultivation of marijuana.

On Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez returned to the property and began to vandalize it, assaulted a contractor working at the residence, and then fled. He was captured a short time later in Calhan.

Felix Gonzalez is currently in the Elbert County jail on a $10,000 bond for the warrant and several new charges from the incident on Saturday.