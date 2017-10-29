Halloween marks deadliest day for child pedestrians crashes

Police across the nation are warning drivers to watch out for trick or treaters when behind the wheel this week.

This graph from the Kansas Highway Patrol shows child pedestrian deaths each day of year across the country and there’s an unfortunately large spike on Halloween.

For the next 7days, hope this continually gets retweeted to provide awareness Halloween is the deadliest day for child pedestrians crashes pic.twitter.com/w0UdcXBrJk — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 24, 2017

Authorities say drivers adjust for challenging weather situations and should apply that same heightened awareness on Halloween.

Parents are also advised to help drivers out by putting reflective stickers on your child’s costume.