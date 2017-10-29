Driver dies after 12-year-old jumps from interstate overpass in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 12-year-old boy jumped off an interstate overpass in Virginia on Saturday and fell onto a vehicle, killing the driver, police said.

WRC reports that 22-year-old Marisa Harris died after the boy landed on her Ford Escape after he jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass on Interstate 66 on Saturday afternoon.

The 12-year-old was attempting to commit suicide, Virginia State Police told WRC.

The boy survived the fall and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, WRC reports. Police have not released his identity.

A passenger in Harris’ vehicle was able to steer the vehicle off the interstate and stop the vehicle along the shoulder. The passenger was not injured, but Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The overpass was about 20 to 30 feet above the highway, The Washington Post reports.