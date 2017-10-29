Cold front to bring cooler temperatures, snow chances on Monday

DENVER – Another big weather change is on the way for Colorado this week.

After sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s on Sunday, a cold front will bring cooler weather and a chance of snow to the Front Range on Monday.

The chance of snow will move in after midnight Monday morning and last through midday Monday. Monday afternoon the chance of snow shifts south of the metro.

No big accumulations are expected, but some light accumulation is possible on grassy areas. In the Denver metro, we’re expecting a dusting to one inch of snow. Places south and west of the city will see totals closer to an inch.

Most of the snow will melt as it falls because of the warm temperatures on Sunday.

1-3 inches is possible in the foothills. Southern mountains will see the most with this system with 4-8 inches of snow possible on Monday evening.

Along with the cold temperatures, it will be breezy with winds expected to be 15-25 mph on Monday.

Because of the timing of the system in the metro, snow could be falling during your morning commute. Slick spots are possible on roads along the Front Range with the possiblity of ice on your windshield, if your vehicle is outside overnight.

Cloudy skies will keep the highs in the 30s on Monday.

Halloween is looking better for trick or treaters, there’s a 10 percent chance for light snow showers with better chances in southern Colorado. Colorado Springs and southern Colorado could see another chance of snow early Tuesday.

It will still be cold for trick or treat time hours with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

After Monday and Tuesday, temperatures look to warm back up with highs in the low to mid 60s in the forecast for later this week.